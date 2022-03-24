Analysts Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Price Target at $134.57

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.57.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $130.19. The company had a trading volume of 767,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.19. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $97.61 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

About Republic Services (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.