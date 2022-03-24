Analysts Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Price Target at $161.13

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.13.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,505,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,607,000 after purchasing an additional 321,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,847,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $779,663,000 after purchasing an additional 114,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.48. 34,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.94. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

