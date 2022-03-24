Analyzing Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) & MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get MP Materials alerts:

This table compares MP Materials and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MP Materials 40.68% 15.65% 7.99% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

This table compares MP Materials and Lexaria Bioscience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MP Materials $331.95 million 26.74 $135.04 million $0.73 68.49 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of MP Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 49.7% of MP Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for MP Materials and Lexaria Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MP Materials 0 0 7 0 3.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

MP Materials presently has a consensus target price of $45.57, indicating a potential downside of 8.86%.

Summary

MP Materials beats Lexaria Bioscience on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MP Materials (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. It offers neodymium and praseodymium that are rare earth elements, which in combination form neodymium-praseodymium. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Lexaria Bioscience (Get Rating)

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.