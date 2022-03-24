AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.51). AnaptysBio reported earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANAB shares. Guggenheim cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,723. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a market capitalization of $729.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 149,494 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,427,000 after buying an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

