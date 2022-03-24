AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 3.4%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.61. 1,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 170,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

The firm has a market cap of $702.32 million, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

