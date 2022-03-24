Andrew J. Logue Sells 2,731 Shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) Stock

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) COO Andrew J. Logue sold 2,731 shares of Republic First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $13,818.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FRBK traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,918. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $313.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $43.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Republic First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Republic First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services through its subsidiary. It offers checking, savings, cash management, commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans, mortgages, credit, debit, and gift cards, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and mobile deposit services.

