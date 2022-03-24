Ann D. Janssen Sells 3,688 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $123.55 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $124.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 691.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $398,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 151.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $269,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

