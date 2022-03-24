APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 312.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in APA were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC increased its stake in APA by 11.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in APA by 501.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 53,542 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $893,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other APA news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of APA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on APA from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

NASDAQ APA opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.42.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

