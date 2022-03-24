Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $52.85

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $52.85, but opened at $48.95. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $50.56, with a volume of 66,748 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $49,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $837,637. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,865,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,331,000 after buying an additional 399,521 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,770,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,366,000 after purchasing an additional 114,519 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,451,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,636,000 after acquiring an additional 836,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,961,000 after acquiring an additional 164,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,120,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after buying an additional 574,416 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

