Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 10.2% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.66.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

