Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Goepper Burkhardt LLC

Goepper Burkhardt LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.7% of Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goepper Burkhardt LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $170.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

