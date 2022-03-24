Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,824. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.09. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $94.75 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average is $151.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aptiv from $217.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

