Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

APTO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,819. Aptose Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APTO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

