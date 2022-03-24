Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK – Get Rating) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.99 and last traded at $27.97. Approximately 232,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 162,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 487.9% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 66,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 52,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares in the last quarter.

