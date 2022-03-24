Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARBE. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ARBE traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,638. Arbe Robotics has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbe Robotics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

