Arco Platform (ARCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Arco Platform to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28 and a beta of 0.73. Arco Platform has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $34.34.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Arco Platform in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Arco Platform by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter.

About Arco Platform (Get Rating)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

