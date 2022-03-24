Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Arcos Dorados has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arcos Dorados to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Arcos Dorados stock opened at $7.82 on Thursday. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $8.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $777.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 798.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,186,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 112,256 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

