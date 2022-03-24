Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $1.13. Ardelyx shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 2,776,724 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.24.

The company has a market cap of $143.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 153.40% and a negative net margin of 1,566.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 323,910 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

