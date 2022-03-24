Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Intel by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $120,844,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,214,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,556,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,126,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,951,824. The company has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.