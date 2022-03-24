Arden Trust Co Purchases 2,959 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 25.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

TRP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The stock had a trading volume of 14,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,130. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.77 and a 52-week high of $56.88.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.708 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.67%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

