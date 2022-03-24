Arden Trust Co Sells 187 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,131,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,449,000 after acquiring an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after purchasing an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after purchasing an additional 49,726 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.64. 411,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,825. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.86. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of $87.17 and a 12-month high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 89.62% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.30.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

