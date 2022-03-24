Arden Trust Co Sells 899 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.29.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,060,960. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.42.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

