Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 2,638.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $68,049,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 321,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $133.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.70. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $148.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.35, for a total transaction of $410,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 17,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total transaction of $2,529,977.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 727,575 shares of company stock valued at $88,573,994 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.24.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

