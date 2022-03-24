Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.80

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.80 and traded as low as $17.83. Asahi Kasei shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 63,099 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asahi Kasei from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.88.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.