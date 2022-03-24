Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to post ($0.36) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Asana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.37). Asana reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total transaction of $47,075.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $36,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,000,000 shares of company stock worth $351,302,500 and sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,157,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Asana by 344.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 62,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASAN traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 5,300,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,308,787. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

