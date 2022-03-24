Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.
AWH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 10,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,860. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.81. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
