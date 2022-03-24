Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

AWH traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 10,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,860. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.81. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a current ratio of 7.36.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.