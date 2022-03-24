Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 12 month low of $139.89 and a 12 month high of $181.38.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,465,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,847.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,306,000 after purchasing an additional 385,318 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after purchasing an additional 193,589 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

