Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. 53,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,739,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astra Space by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after buying an additional 1,453,978 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Astra Space by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 21,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the fourth quarter worth about $648,000. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

