Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.28. 53,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,739,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ASTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Astra Space from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23.
About Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)
Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.