AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £115 ($151.40) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a £105 ($138.23) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a £100 ($131.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($128.07).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

LON AZN opened at GBX 9,730 ($128.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,886.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,723.33. The company has a market capitalization of £150.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1,595.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 7,045 ($92.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,725 ($128.03).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 45.97%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.