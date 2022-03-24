AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 9,750 ($128.36).

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($138.23) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.50) target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.85) price target on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($131.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 106 ($1.40) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 9,836 ($129.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,690. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,045 ($92.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 9,859 ($129.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,912.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8,732.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £152.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,612.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

