Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.16 Billion

Brokerages predict that Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will report sales of $11.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.21 billion and the lowest is $11.11 billion. Astrazeneca posted sales of $7.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full-year sales of $44.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.95 billion to $44.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $47.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.63 billion to $47.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Astrazeneca.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.02. 15,190,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,815,264. Astrazeneca has a 12-month low of $48.26 and a 12-month high of $66.06.

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

