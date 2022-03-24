Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.07

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 1680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlantia from €18.70 ($20.55) to €18.90 ($20.77) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

