Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

