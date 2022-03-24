Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment (OTCMKTS:AMIVF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMIVF opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $11.96.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
