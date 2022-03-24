AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.33. 27,801,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,192,613. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

