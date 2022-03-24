AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 2,407 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DISH. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 236.6% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DISH. UBS Group upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

DISH opened at $31.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

