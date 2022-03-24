AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Makes New $6.88 Million Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 150,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,877,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of UGI as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, with a total value of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.86 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

