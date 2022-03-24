AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 235,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,840.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,724,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after buying an additional 2,583,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,477,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,989 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IPG. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $35.13 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.56 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.