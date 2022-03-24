Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 9%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) shares shot up 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.96 and last traded at $31.92. 8,844 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 881,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATHM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

