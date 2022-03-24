AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Lowered to $272.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $285.00 to $272.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.06.

AVB stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $181.24 and a 52-week high of $257.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,499,421,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

