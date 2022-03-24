Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,383 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SMG. StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $124.58 on Thursday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $110.81 and a 12-month high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.