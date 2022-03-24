Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $184.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.88.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.93.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

