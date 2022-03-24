Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT opened at $125.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.25 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.59.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

