Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 5,416 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 201.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $734,013,000 after purchasing an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $714,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,128,398 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,129,000 after purchasing an additional 215,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $254.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.49. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $133.73 and a 12-month high of $257.25.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total value of $497,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,702 shares of company stock valued at $15,707,305 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.20.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

