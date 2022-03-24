Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.17% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $280.66 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $245.12 and a twelve month high of $293.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.18 and its 200 day moving average is $272.02.

