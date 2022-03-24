Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.53 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $4,060,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,353 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $152.87 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.13 and its 200-day moving average is $160.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

