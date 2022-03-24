Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $210.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.07 and a 52-week high of $216.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

