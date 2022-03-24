Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.73% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 164.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 404.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

IXP opened at $73.46 on Thursday. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $91.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.38.

