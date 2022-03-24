Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $181.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.44. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $154.95 and a twelve month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

