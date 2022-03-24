Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $100.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $84.12 and a twelve month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

