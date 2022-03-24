Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.6% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $52.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.